Apple Inc. $AAPL is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average of $212.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

