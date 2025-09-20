Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.42. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

