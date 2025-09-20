Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 3.2%

AAPL stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.