Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Assurant by 192.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 312.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $209.37 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.90.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total value of $941,654.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,400.44. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,288. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

