Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and traded as low as $11.66. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 77,451 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.51. Atara Biotherapeutics had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $670,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,950. The trade was a 4.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

