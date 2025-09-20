B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $7.42. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1,467,199 shares changing hands.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.46.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The asset manager reported ($7.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
