B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $7.42. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1,467,199 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.46.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The asset manager reported ($7.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 219,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 666,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

