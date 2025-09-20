Bank of America Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $343.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $347.00 to $343.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.44.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $242.26 on Thursday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,135.52. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock valued at $32,217,635. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

