Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKIN

Beauty Health Price Performance

SKIN opened at $2.28 on Friday. Beauty Health has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Beauty Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $60,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.