BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.83.
In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $258,230.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,460. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,554,000 after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,597,000 after purchasing an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
