BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BXP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of BXP by 124.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BXP by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of BXP by 7.8% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of BXP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,548.85, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.22. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is currently 13,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Wall Street Zen cut BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.