Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.41 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.22). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.27), with a volume of 657,168 shares traded.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cairn Homes from GBX 190 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.

View Our Latest Report on CRN

Cairn Homes Trading Up 1.4%

About Cairn Homes

The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.15. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.34 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.