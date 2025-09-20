Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,796 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

