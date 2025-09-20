Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $9.27. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 2,027,445 shares changing hands.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.