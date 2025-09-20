CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.29. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 151,989 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

