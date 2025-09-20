Cimpress plc $CMPR Stock Position Reduced by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $869.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.24 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.44%. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

