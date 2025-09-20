Comparing Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Vapor (OTCMKTS:HCMC)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) and Vapor (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vapor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Vapor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Merit Medical Systems and Vapor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Vapor 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.65%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Vapor.

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Vapor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.36 billion 3.65 $120.36 million $1.97 42.42 Vapor N/A N/A -$11.89 million N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vapor.

Volatility & Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapor has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Vapor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 8.31% 15.07% 8.60% Vapor N/A -570.86% -356.77%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Vapor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coating services for medical tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate structures; gastroenterology products, such as covered esophageal stents, syringe and gauges, and balloon dilators; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Vapor

Healthier Choices Management Corp. operates natural and organic retail stores in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Grocery and Vapor. The company operates Ada's Natural Market and Paradise Health & Nutrition stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; Mother Earth's Storehouse and Ellwood Thompson stores, which provide organic and health foods, and vitamins; and Greens Natural Food stores that offers organic produce and non-GMO groceries and bulk foods, various local products, juice and smoothie bar, fresh foods, vitamins and supplements, and health and beauty products. It also sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products through its TheVitaminStore.com website. In addition, the company offers Q-Unit and Q-Cup technology, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

