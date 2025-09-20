Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.72. Conifer shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 320,862 shares trading hands.

Conifer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 123.82% and a net margin of 48.57%.The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conifer Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

