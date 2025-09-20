Contrasting TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TripAdvisor and GSV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 2 8 0 0 1.80 GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus price target of $17.36, indicating a potential downside of 7.80%. Given GSV’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSV is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

This table compares TripAdvisor and GSV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $1.84 billion 1.19 $5.00 million $0.48 39.23 GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Profitability

This table compares TripAdvisor and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor 3.53% 12.40% 3.59% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TripAdvisor beats GSV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

