Coursera, Inc. $COUR Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,964,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $1,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 34.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Coursera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 241,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,062.30. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $274,389.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 258,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,979.64. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,631 shares of company stock worth $2,225,604. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

