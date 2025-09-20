Critical Review: Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) versus Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Accelleron Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorman-Rupp $659.67 million 1.79 $40.12 million $1.97 22.83 Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gorman-Rupp has higher revenue and earnings than Accelleron Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.3% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Accelleron Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorman-Rupp 7.69% 13.63% 5.99% Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Gorman-Rupp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Accelleron Industries pays an annual dividend of C$0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Gorman-Rupp pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Accelleron Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

About Accelleron Industries

(Get Free Report)

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.