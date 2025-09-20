CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 target price (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $502.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -422.31, a P/E/G ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.72. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $272.67 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,191.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

