CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target points to a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $502.55 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.31, a P/E/G ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

