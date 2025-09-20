CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $502.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -422.31, a PEG ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $272.67 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

