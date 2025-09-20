CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $490.00 to $515.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $502.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.31, a PEG ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.72. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $272.67 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after buying an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

