Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Czech National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.07.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

