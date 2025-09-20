Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in News Corporation $NWS

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in News were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get News alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 3,546.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 75.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 150.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 20.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded News to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWS stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 63.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.