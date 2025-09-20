Czech National Bank Buys 2,408 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

SWK opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

