Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 456,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 42.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,113,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,036,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 235,009 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $54,953,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

NYSE MOS opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 29.83%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

