Czech National Bank Has $2.11 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 882.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

