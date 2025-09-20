Czech National Bank Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Czech National Bank grew its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,787,000 after buying an additional 3,233,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 65.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,062,000 after buying an additional 994,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 581.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 693,782 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 469.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 829,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 56.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,398,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,658,000 after buying an additional 506,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,497.02. The trade was a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,376 shares of company stock worth $3,859,312 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

