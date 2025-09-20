Czech National Bank Has $2.76 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Czech National Bank grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 49,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.58.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average is $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

