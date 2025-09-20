Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Solventum by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Solventum by 22.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Solventum by 22.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Solventum stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

