Czech National Bank Purchases 2,079 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 21.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.
Insider Transactions at Hasbro
In other news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hasbro Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAS opened at $74.15 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -68.97%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.