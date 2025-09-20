Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,845.05. The trade was a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE GL opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $146.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

