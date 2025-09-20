Czech National Bank Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Czech National Bank lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.