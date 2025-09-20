D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

