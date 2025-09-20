easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given New GBX 535 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJFree Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 to GBX 535 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.50.

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet stock opened at GBX 453.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 491.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.17. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 401.05 and a 52 week high of GBX 594. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at easyJet

In related news, insider Sue Clark purchased 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 per share, for a total transaction of £35,251.20. Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About easyJet

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

