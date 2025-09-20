Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

EEFT stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

