Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $3.77. Evotec shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 22,956 shares traded.
Evotec Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
