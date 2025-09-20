Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the sale, the director owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

