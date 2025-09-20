Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2,175.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.2%

Expedia Group stock opened at $222.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $229.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

