Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.3%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $183.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.56%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.