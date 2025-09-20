Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.89 and traded as high as C$12.20. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$11.93, with a volume of 1,370 shares changing hands.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. The firm has a market cap of C$332.04 million, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total transaction of C$117,096.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,246 shares of company stock worth $137,297 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.