Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,332,000 after purchasing an additional 781,587 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $238,818,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $233,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,683,000 after purchasing an additional 377,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 155.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,092 shares during the period.

Ferrari stock opened at $479.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $519.10.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

