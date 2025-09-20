Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF $FDLO Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,492,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5,962.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO opened at $65.72 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

