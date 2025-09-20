Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF $PGF

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.88 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

