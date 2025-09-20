Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:PNOV opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $691.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

