Financial Comparison: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) & Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM)

Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM – Get Free Report) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Warner Music Group 0 10 8 1 2.53

Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $34.65, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Warner Music Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group $6.43 billion 2.72 $435.00 million $0.57 58.84

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Empire Post Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group 4.59% 39.95% 3.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Empire Post Media on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire Post Media

Empire Post Media, Inc. is an entertainment company pursuing opportunities in the television field, based on bringing cost-effective production methodology and 3D technology to established television genres. The Firm focuses on three key areas in the television industry: post-production services; 2D to 3D conversion; and the creation, development, production and marketing of 2D/3D television programming. The company was founded by Peter Dunn on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 150,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

