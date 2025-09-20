Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of FHI opened at $52.74 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

