Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%
IVV stock opened at $666.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $667.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $644.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.84. The company has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.